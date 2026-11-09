Mailman who found note that led to discovery of three dead people speaks out what he saw
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Mailman who found note that led to discovery of three dead people speaks out what he saw

The mailman was on his usual delivery run when he uncovered the note

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NBC10 Philadelphia

Topics: US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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