Mailman who found note that led to discovery of three dead people speaks out what he saw

A mailman from New Jersey who uncovered a note that lead to the discovery of three dead bodies has spoken out.

The New York Post reports that Dom Clements was working his typical route as a UPS driver on Friday (November 6) when he spotted a handwritten note on the front door of a Mount Holly, N.J., home.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement: "Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer announced that three elderly people were found dead this afternoon inside a home in the unit block of Winding Way near the township’s border with Eastampton."

"Mount Holly Township police officers were called to the scene by a postal worker who discovered a note on the door indicating that 9-1-1 should be called.

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"There is no threat or danger to the public in connection with this incident. The names of the decedents are being withheld until next of kin can be notified."

A police investigation has been launched (Getty Stock Photo)

A subsequent investigation has been launched.

Speaking to the New York Post, Clements stated that he found the placement of the note unusual given he was familiar with the area and its surroundings.

"I thought it was weird because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me," he said.

"Because I’m the only one that goes to that house every day. And it’s just like, nobody else can, you can’t see that sign from outside."

Telling the New York Post that he found the sign 'so bizarre', the delivery driver added: "The only person who goes up to the door is the mail carrier,” he said. “It’s weird. The whole situation was weird.

"I was like, ‘Ooh, that doesn’t…’ That’s not like that happens every day, you know?”

Various outlets, including NBC10 Philadelphia, reported that the sign read '9-1-1 Inside', above illustrations of two sad faces.

It remains unclear at this time who left the note outside of the New Jersey home, with the subsequent police investigation intended to bring answers to the families of the deceased.

A longtime neighborhood, who did not want to share her name, told the New York Post that four siblings lived in the house.

The local resident said: "“I mean, we’ve been here 50 some years. They were here before us, but they pretty much stayed by themselves,” she said.

“I do know that one sister was a crossing guard for years. My kids knew her and everything like that. And so she worked parades and other things as a crossing guard here in town.”

“The one brother, he was like clockwork. He would always walk down to 7-Eleven around 2:30, 3, and walk on back. I think he would get lottery tickets and something to drink. "But other than that, they would barely leave their house. And none of them drove anywhere.”