NTSB issue update on Florida Learjet crash as they have 'completed its on-scene investigative activities'

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed its 'on-scene investigative activities' for the Learjet 60 crash, with a number of recovered parts sent to labs for 'closer inspection'.

However, the investigation of the excavation of the impact site remains ongoing, the NTSB said in a statement posted on X yesterday (November 8).

"The cleared areas include Green Acres Mobile Home Community, Reading Truck, Silver Oaks Plaza, Value Store It Self Storage and John I. Leonard High School," the statement confirmed.

Elsewhere, the NTSB revealed that 'investigators have recovered and identified portions of the aircraft, including components from both wings, both engines, the flight deck, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, left elevator, aileron sections and multiple flap track assemblies.'

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The NTSB has completed its on-scene investigative activities (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Some of these recovered parts have been transported to NTSB labs in Washington DC for 'closer inspection'.

Once again, the NTSB is asking those who have found or come across debris from the crash site to not move, alter, or dispose of the parts. Instead, they should contact the NTSB to arrange its recovery.

It added: "Recovering all available wreckage is critical to the investigation and helping to determine the cause of the crash."

The update comes after authorities released recordings of the 911 calls made after the jet carrying nine people crashed into an area of Greenacres, Florida, on November 1.

It was later confirmed that all nine people onboard tragically died.

In the calls, obtained by NBC6, one person told authorities that they 'felt their house shake' before running outside after hearing an explosion.

"I think an airplane, a rocket, something fell from the sky," one caller told the dispatcher.

The jet, which took off from Austin, Texas, came down at around 12:50 pm ET, about seven miles southwest of West Palm Beach, leaving a crater in the roadway and thick black smoke over the site as rain pounded the area.

The plane was heading for Bahamas before it tragically crashed.

During a press conference on November 3, it was revealed that a piece of the Learjet 60 separated from the aircraft before impact.

"Yesterday, the majority of the aircraft’s left elevator was located in three pieces in a range of 1.3-3.8 miles away from the accident site," National Transportation Safety Board Member Tom Chapman revealed.

The aircraft was heading for the Bahamas when it crashed on November 1 (Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The elevator, according to Chapman, is located on the tail of the plane, and controls the up and down pitch of the aircraft.

During the conference, Chapman confirmed that the Transportation Disaster Assistance (TDA) are continuing to work with family members, as well as displaced residents.

Among those killed in the disaster were pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20.

Passengers Adam Robinson, 45, his wife, ceramicist Helen Sharp, 40 and their children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, also tragically died in the crash.

Their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, also lost their lives.

In a joint statement, the victims’ families said: "Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, four, and Charlie, two, were the light of their lives. Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever.

All nine people onboard were killed (Facebook/JeffnCheryl Corbin-Gregory/Threads/itsnatfilg/Family Handout)

"Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.”

It continued: "Charmi and Rachael were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly.

"Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion."

The investigation is ongoing.