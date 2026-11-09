NTSB issue update on Florida Learjet crash as they have 'completed its on-scene investigative activities'
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NTSB issue update on Florida Learjet crash as they have 'completed its on-scene investigative activities'

Authorities have released recordings of the 911 calls made after the jet carrying nine people nosedived

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Plane, Florida

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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