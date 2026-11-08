CEO Jensen Huang ‘admits affair’ as Nvidia board launches inquiry into reported Chinese spy link

Tech giant Nvidia’s board has launched an independent inquiry after reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Huang appeared to admit to taking part in an affair in a reported message to employees of the company, which is one of the most valuable in the world.

The ally of President Donald Trump, who leads the chipmaker, reportedly apologised in the statement, which seems to have been sent to employees before being first reported on by Axios: “I was unfaithful to my wife.”

He reportedly added, “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

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Huang has been a popular figure to this point (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP) (Photo by I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images)

His statement continued: "Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, Nvidia's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully.

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American."

The company then announced in a press release that it had launched an inquiry, “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

The statement continued: “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.

“Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

The Chinese Embassy dismissed the claims (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had been linked to a Singapore-based data centre executive currently considered to be a Chinese spy by US authorities.

Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC, Liu Chang responded when asked about the suspected Chinese spy, by stating the allegations were part of ‘groundless smears’ against the Far East Asian country.

Nvidia’s market capitalisation is around $4.5 trillion and its shares were worth $240 last month due to the high value of its chips.

Joe Rizzo, spokesman for the company told The Times on Sunday, “Today’s news will not slow Nvidia.”

Huang is closely allied to Trump (Tierney L. Cross/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added, “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as C.E.O. without interruption.”

Huang is one of several big tech leaders to have become closely associated with Trump, as the president has continued to champion AI. The Nvidia Ceo was pictured alongside his wife Lori Huang, at a state dinner held for Chinese President Xi Jinping in September at the White House. Open AI CEO Sam Altman was also present, as was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“We’re leading China in AI,” the president said at the time.

“We’re the most sophisticated country in the world. And frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins.”