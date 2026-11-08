US drivers could face high gas prices even after Iran peace deal, experts explain
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US drivers could face high gas prices even after Iran peace deal, experts explain

Experts warn diesel shortages and damaged refineries could create another headache for American households.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Topics: Iran, Money

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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