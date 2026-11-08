Pilot of 20 years speaks out as he claims UFO's were flying in front of plane in bizarre photos
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Pilot of 20 years speaks out as he claims UFO's were flying in front of plane in bizarre photos

Steve Frazer's most recent 'sighting' was in October 2026

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: UFO, Plane, Pilot

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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