Pilot of 20 years speaks out as he claims UFO's were flying in front of plane in bizarre photos

A man who has worked as a commercial airline captain for over two decades has claimed to have spotted UFOs while flying over Brussels.

Steve Frazer, 48, first noticed something that looked like an aircraft orbiting over land near Brussels in 2022 - and the sightings haven't stopped.

Since then, Steve claims to have noticed the same flashing lights 'six or seven' times. His most recent 'sighting' was in October 2026.

Steve has video evidence of what he's noticed, with footage showing what appears to be small orbs of light shooting across the sky before disappearing.

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The captain, from Cheshire, England, said: "I saw these lights when I was working and another colleague saw the lights coming back from Lithuania.

Steve has observed the identical flashing lights 'six or seven times' (SWNS)

"We saw them in the same space and roughly the same direction but it was ever so strange.

"I just thought it was a military refuelling aircraft but the way it was moving and speed, it didn't make any sense."

The pilot claimed that despite 'going towards them for ages,' the plane never got to them. After the first 'sighting' Steve thought nothing of it, and went on his merry way. However, his most recent sightings have made him wonder.

"I've been flying 27 years commercially and it doesn't fit with anything I've seen previously," the pilot said. "Technically in a sense it's an unidentified object that seems to be flying."

He believes that the objet was 'coming over the Atlantic.'

With his years of expertise, Steve decided to do some digging, although he told Talk to the Press that he just 'can't figure it out.'

Steve claims others have reported similar sightings (SWNS)

"I know what satellites normally look like, I've seen plenty of Starlinks and things like that," he added. "They don't fit with that movement.

"In the little video you see the lights coming up from the ground and I seem to recall it was Brussels coming into view back towards the UK - it's always north-westerly heading," he explained.

From the pilot's online research, he claims a number of people have also reported a similar thing, and believes they have also made a report through a media channel.

"It seems to fit with what other pilots have commented on when they've seen them," he added.

Have there ever been any confirmed UFO sightings?

Yes. Governments, including the US government, have confirmed sightings of unidentified flying objects. These have included military encounters, however, no UFO sighting has been confirmed as extraterrestrial.