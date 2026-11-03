Pilot's church releases statement after he's identified in Learjet crash that killed all nine on board
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Pilot's church releases statement after he's identified in Learjet crash that killed all nine on board

Captain Jeff Gregory was heard saying the Lord's prayer as the Learjet 60 rapidly descended

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Facebook/JeffnCheryl Corbin-Gregory

Topics: Pilot, Plane, Florida

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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