Last week, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino made headlines when he urged Americans to have at least three days of food and power ready. With governments overseas and the Pentagon preparing for emergencies, how seriously should citizens take this warning?

American citizens aren't the only ones who have been similar advice. Countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, have also urged their citizens to stockpile essential supplies in preparation for potential emergencies.

Now, AI has had its say as the discussion heats up on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One social media user asked X AI tool Grok: "Should I be stock-piling for a crisis as the government are recommending, or is it all hype?" He then asked the AI model to be 'brutally honest'.

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Dan Bongino urged Americans to stock up (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Grok then claimed it was 'not hype,' before referencing the United Kingdom's Be Ready campaign, which was launched on October 22.

"The campaign asks for 3 days of water (3L/person/day), non-perishable food, torch, radio, cash and basics. Same as France, Ireland, Netherlands and others," Grok explained.

"Aimed at storms, power cuts or cyber hits that can knock out shops/payments for a short stretch. Officials say no specific intel of imminent crisis, just building resilience so services aren't overwhelmed."

It then told people to prepare 'the basic kit'.

"Do the basic kit. Costs little, zero downside if nothing happens."

However, the AI tool did claim that reports on people needing a 'full bunker stockpile for WW3' is an overreaction.

What does an emergency kit contain?

People in the United Kingdom have also been told to stock up UNILAD/Getty Stock

Bongino said on the The Dan Bongino Show podcast that Americans should: "Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself a rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets."

He then urged listeners to act fast.

"Do it for your family," he added. "The best day of your life, you don't need them. And in 10 years, you're like, 'Ah, I wasted $1,000 or whatever'.

The worst day in your life is your kids looking you in the face like, 'Hey Dad, Mom, where's the water?' And, 'Well, we don't have any'."

Across the pond, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting advised those living in Britain to stockpile: money in case of a banking outage, bottled water, and tinned goods that don't need to be cooked on a hob or in a microwave if the electricity goes down.

Be prepared with your items below:

Flash light: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=flashlight&%3Ftag=unilad-20

Radio: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=emergency+radio?tag=unilad-20

First aid kit: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=first+aid+kit?tag=unilad-20

Water: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=emergency+water+storage?tag=unilad-20



