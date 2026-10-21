US passengers traveling to a destination known for its wildlife safaris are being urged to 'prepare a will' as the threat level in the country has heightened.

The State Department has raised its travel advisory for Kenya from 'Exercise Increased Caution', Level Two, to 'Reconsider Travel', Level 3, as a result of civil unrest, kidnapping and terrorism, amongst other issues.

But if you are planning on visiting Kenya, the travel advisory states that you should 'prepare a will' and 'establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones'.

You should also 'keep a low profile', 'stay alert when visiting banks or ATMs' and 'use caution when walking or driving at night', according to the travel advisory.

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However, the State Department wants anyone who is going or planning to visit Kenya in the future to 'reconsider' travel due to a variety of factors.

Nairobi, Kenya's capital (Getty Stock Photo)

The State Department website explains: "Violent crime can occur at any time. Violent crimes include armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, sexual assault, and kidnapping for ransom.

"Local police often are unable to respond effectively to crimes. Crimes like robbery are common. They are often committed by individuals riding motorcycles."

The advisory has a particular warning for US solo travelers, who should exercise increased caution in Kenya, noting that some Americans have been victims of sexual assault in bars and hotels.

There's also cross-border incursions along the border with Euphoria to be aware of, while 'demonstrations, strikes, and other political and economic protests are common'.

These demonstrations can often turn violent, the advisory on the State Department's website explains.

Terrorist attacks on Kenyan and foreign government buildings, tourist locations and transportation hubs can also occur without warning.

While the country as a whole sits at Level Three, parts of the African nation have increased risk.

Kenya is a popular safari destination (Getty Stock Photo)

The State Department explains: "Do Not Travel to the Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera due to risk of crime and kidnapping.

"Do Not Travel to the counties of Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Lamu, Tana River (except Tsavo National Park), Kilifi (north of highway C103), and coastal areas north of Malindi, due to risk of kidnapping and terrorism.

"Do Not Travel to West Pokot County and western Turkana County due to risk of crime.

"Do Not Travel to Marsabit and Turkana Counties within 30 miles (50 kilometers) of the border with Ethiopia due to risk of unrest."