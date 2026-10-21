US issues new travel warning for Kenya as State Department urges Americans to reconsider visits
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US issues new travel warning for Kenya as State Department urges Americans to reconsider visits

Travelers should 'establish a proof of life protocol with loved ones'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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