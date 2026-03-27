FBI Director Kash Patel’s email has been hacked, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Friday.

Details about the hacking are still scarce, however the DOJ did confirm that his email had been compromised to Reuters.

However, hackers linked to Iran, named Handala Hack Team, have publicly claimed responsibility for the security breach which has targeted Patel’s personal email. This has led to the publication of personal photos online, as well as his personal resume.

Reuters could not immediately authenticate the emails published by the hackers. However, it said the material that has been published appears to show ‘a mix of personal and work correspondence’ from between 2010 and 2019.

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The Hackers have said on their website that Patel, ‘will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims’.

The Department of Justice confirmed Patel's emails have been hacked (Getty Stock Image)

Patel is the current Director of the FBI, appointed in 2025 under President Trump. He is a former Defence Department chief of staff and ex-federal prosecutor. Patel is also a loyal Trump supporter and has also been openly critical of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) the United States’ main federal law enforcement agency.

The FBI is meant to operate with a high degree of independence from political influence to ensure it practices impartial law enforcement, even though it falls under the jurisdiction of the DOJ.

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has intensified significantly in recent days, with rising global economic pressure, and little indication of a diplomatic resolution.

What began as a series of targeted military operations has evolved into exchanges of strikes, raising concerns among international observers that the situation could broaden into a wider regional conflict.

Attempts to de-escalate the conflict appear to have made little progress, with no end currently in sight. A ceasefire proposal put forward by the US has reportedly been rejected by Iran, and there is limited evidence of direct negotiations taking place. And while Trump has paused certain attacks, specifically on energy sites, the conflict itself is still very much ongoing.

Patel is a loyal supporter for Trump (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the conflict is also having a noticeable impact on energy and fuel markets around the world. Iran’s position along the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for a large portion of the world’s oil shipments, has allowed the nation to exert pressure on international supply chains amid the conflict.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to oil prices rising above $100 per barrel. Analysts warn that continued instability in the region could further strain global energy supplies and lead to broader economic consequences.