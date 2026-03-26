White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged 'caution' around reports of Trump's alleged 15-point plan for a ceasefire in Iran as she claimed there are aspects of the coverage that are 'not entirely factual'.

Leavitt shared her remarks about the alleged plan after The New York Times became the first to report on it this week, having spoken to two officials briefed on the diplomacy on the condition of anonymity.

In its reporting, the Times shared details of the points reportedly included in the plan, including demands that Iran 'dismantle existing nuclear capabilities' and 'hand its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency', among others.

The elements of the plan were widely picked up and there were mixed reports on how Iran felt about the suggestions, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Tehran had some demands of its own, such as the closure of all US military bases in the Gulf region, while elsewhere Iran denied being involved in any negotiations.

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Leavitt said the White House had 'never confirmed' the full plan ( Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump himself suggested Iran was already on board with some of the US' demands, saying on Tuesday (March 24): "They will never have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that.”

However, Leavitt shut down total belief of the plan in a press briefing on Wednesday, in which she claimed the White House had 'never confirmed that full plan'.

She said: “I saw a 15-point plan that was floated in the media. I would caution reporters in this room from reporting about speculative points or speculative plans from anonymous sources. The White House never confirmed that full plan. There are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual."

Trump first addressed the plan on Monday before boarding Air Force One for a flight to Tennessee, when he said there were 'many points of agreement' to make between the US and Iran, before adding: “15 points, 15 points.”

Trump himself confirmed there were '15 points' in his plans for Iran (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

“They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. That's number one. That's number one, two and three,” Trump continued.

His claims appear to accurately reflect reporting of plan, in which the first three points are as follows:

Iran must dismantle existing nuclear capabilities Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons No uranium enrichment on Iranian territory (uranium is used in nuclear nuclear weapons)

In comments to Reuters about the plan, an Iranian official said their country's response to the proposal was not positive, but that it was still being reviewed by Tehran.

Leavitt told reporters that if Iran 'fails to accept the reality of the current moment', then the country would be 'hit harder than they have ever been hit before'.

“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again,” she said.