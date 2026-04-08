Greta Thunberg has hit out at the president for threatening to destroy a 'whole civilization' prior to agreeing to a temporary ceasefire with Iran.

April marks the second month of conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel and after thousands of lives have been lost, the three countries have now agreed to a two-week ceasefire in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump set a deadline of 8pm ET on April 7 for some kind of agreement to be met, otherwise he was going to 'unleash hell' on Iran and kill 'a whole civilization'.

A 10-point plan has since been proposed by Iran, which will be discussed further over the coming days. Reportedly the US has called the plan 'workable' but hasn't fully committed to it yet.

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Prior to the temporary ceasefire being agreed to, Greta Thunberg took to social media to berate the president over his threats.

"The president of the United States just said that a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," the 23-year-old activist said. "And no one is reacting. This speaks for itself. What the f**k is anyone evening doing at this point?"

Thunberg continued: "We have normalized genocide, total inhalation of entire people, the systematic destruction of the biosphere which we are all depending on to survive, and that corrupt, racist war criminals can act with complete impunity."

She went on to say that it's not too late 'to say stop', adding: "If we don't, we shouldn't f**king be able to call ourselves human."

Thunberg speaking out on the matter has sparked a response from people on Reddit.

One person wrote: "They got Greta to drop the F bomb! And she’s absolutely correct in saying so!"

"Greta is so consistently on the right side of history," said a second, while a third wrote: "I wish we could have leaders like her."

Greta Thunberg has expressed her concerns about Trump's threats to Iran (Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Thunberg has spoken out about the Trump administration and has a long-standing feud with the president as a result.

Back in 2017, Trump suggested that the young activist had an anger problem. He penned on Twitter at the time: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

She later used his own sentiments against him when Trump was kicking off about the so-called 'rigged' election in 2016.

Thunberg said to him on social media: "Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"