North Korea denies involvement in 'largest bank heist in human history' after $6.3 billion stolen from Binance
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North Korea denies involvement in 'largest bank heist in human history' after $6.3 billion stolen from Binance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the allegations 'absurd'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Cryptocurrency, US News, Money

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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