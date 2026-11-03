Christa Pike makes new prison plea as she reveals she's forced to clean in 'roach-infested shower'
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Christa Pike makes new prison plea as she reveals she's forced to clean in 'roach-infested shower'

Her legal team has explained why the motion was filed 'on an emergency basis'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Christa Pike, US News, Crime, Death Row

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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