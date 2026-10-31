Filmmaker who interviewed Christa Pike decades ago reveals what she's really like behind bars
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Filmmaker who interviewed Christa Pike decades ago reveals what she's really like behind bars

Nearly 30 years after interviewing Christa Pike in prison, documentary maker Steve Payne says she is 'remorseful' and 'scared'.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Crime World/YouTube

Topics: Christa Pike, Crime, Death Row

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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