Poll finds around one-third of Americans support second execution attempts following the failed lethal injection of Christa Pike
Home>News>US News

Poll finds around one-third of Americans support second execution attempts following the failed lethal injection of Christa Pike

But support for the death penalty has dropped overall

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

Topics: US News, Christa Pike

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

Choose your content: