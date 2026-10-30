Man discovered plant was growing in his eye after four months of agonizing headaches
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Man discovered plant was growing in his eye after four months of agonizing headaches

It all started when a branch whipped across the man's face

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: East2West

Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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