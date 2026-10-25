Man who ate nothing but sprouts for 30 days was shocked by results on his body as experts issue warning
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Man who ate nothing but sprouts for 30 days was shocked by results on his body as experts issue warning

Doug Evans claimed he 'reconstructed every cell in his body'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Doug Evans/Instagram

Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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