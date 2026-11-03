Warnings issued as grocery store fridges in seven European countries hacked in suspected cyber attack
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Warnings issued as grocery store fridges in seven European countries hacked in suspected cyber attack

One store reported that they had lost nearly $112,000 worth of food products after freezers switched to 'defrost' mode remotely

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Maude BRULARD / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Food and Drink, World News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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