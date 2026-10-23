Kim Jong Un's sister issues 'not a threat, but a clear warning' following brother's death rumors
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Kim Jong Un's sister issues 'not a threat, but a clear warning' following brother's death rumors

As wild rumors suggested the dictator had died, Kim Yo Jong could be the person to replace him if he did die

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jorge Silva/Pool via Bloomberg

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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