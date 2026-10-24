Kim Jong Un calls for 'military revolution' in chilling new anouncement after sister issues 'clear warning'
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Kim Jong Un calls for 'military revolution' in chilling new anouncement after sister issues 'clear warning'

The North Korean leader gathered 'the entire army'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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