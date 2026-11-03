Doctors explain risks of No Nut November and what men should consider before participating
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Doctors explain risks of No Nut November and what men should consider before participating

No Nut November is here, but do the negatives outweigh the positives?

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Health, Viral

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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