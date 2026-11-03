Doctors explain risks of No Nut November and what men should consider before participating

Healthcare professionals have explained some of the risks involved with No Nut November as the viral challenge of sexual abstinence is here once more.

The trend started back in 2011, but it really gained traction in 2017 and has been a hit ever since.

But are there downsides to actually completing No Nut November?

Well, a number of doctors speaking to UNILAD have had their say.

Advert

Dr. Hussain Ahmad, a hospital doctor and consultant practitioner in the UK, said: "The unexpected risks of No Nut November include some men potentially getting a dull ache or heavy feeling in their balls after being aroused for a while without ejaculating. People call this 'blue balls'. It’s usually harmless and should go away on its own, but see a doctor if the pain is bad or doesn’t settle.

Doctors have explained the risks associated with No Nut November (Getty Stock Photo)

"Although some studies have found that men who ejaculate more often may have a slightly lower risk of prostate cancer, there’s not enough strong evidence to suggest that abstaining from ejaculating for one month will harm your prostate.

"No Nut November is unlikely to cause you physical harm; just don’t expect any big health benefits and speak to your GP if you experience any ongoing pain, swelling or erection problems."

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammad Bakhtiar, Clinical Lead at Medical Express Clinic, explained that while 'going a month without ejaculating is not known to cause any serious physical harm', it can 'backfire' if you're already feeling guilty about sex or masturbation.

Dr. Bakhtiar explained: "If normal sexual urges start to feel shameful, or slipping up makes someone feel they have failed, the challenge can do more harm than good. Masturbating regularly does not, on its own, mean you have an addiction.

No Nut November has been around for a number of years (Getty Stock Photo)

"For couples trying for a baby, saving up sperm does not improve your chances either. Longer spells without ejaculating can increase semen volume, but this is also linked with poorer results on several measures of sperm quality.

"That does not prove No Nut November damages fertility over the long term, though avoiding sex during the fertile window obviously means missing a chance to conceive."

While doctors say abstaining from ejaculating for a month won't cause any major health issues, research has looked into how orgasms can reduce your chance of developing prostate cancer.

And experts at Harvard University in 2016 uncovered that having 21 orgasms a month reduces the risk of developing the disease by a staggering 20 percent.