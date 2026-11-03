Exorcist who claims to have cast out 50,000 demons says devil has found new way to claim victims
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Exorcist who claims to have cast out 50,000 demons says devil has found new way to claim victims

Bob Larson believes advancements in technology could be playing a key factor

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Bob Larson/Facebook

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Religion, News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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