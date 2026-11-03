Exorcist who claims to have cast out 50,000 demons says devil has found new way to claim victims

Content Warning: This article contains discussion surrounding suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

An exorcist who claims to have cast out 50,000 demons over a period of 50 years has explained what he believes is a new way the devil is claiming victims.

Bob Larson believes advancements in technology, including the increased use of AI chatbots could be targeting certain individuals.

In fact, the exorcist has outlandishly claimed he has exorcised people who he claims became possessed after using AI chatbots online.

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While these are religious interpretations of the experiences Larson has heard, such accounts do not mean the individuals he has encountered have become possessed because of a chatbot.

"I worked with a young woman the other day who was talking to a chatbot, and this thing was pushing her deeper and deeper into very strange types of thoughts, and finally got to the point where it was telling her to commit suicide," Larson told the Daily Mail.

Bob Larson has spoken out (Bob Larson/YouTube)

Larson went on to claim that chatbots can draw people into witchcraft and the occult.

"Sometimes it is a connection they make with a voice that speaks to them," Larson added.

"But they are looking to communicate with another realm. They're looking for an answer."

While Larson maintains his work is a form of Christian ministry, an episode of Dr. Phil saw the host challenge a couple of people who said they had undergone exorcisms, suggesting psychological reasons could be a factor instead.

Ian Lawman, a fellow exorcist, sat down with LADbible Stories last year to speak about demons and how he believes they blend into the living world.

"People don't understand that there's demons amongst us even now, and demons wear clothes like we wear clothes and that is because they're trying to fit in," he said.

Lawman claims he knowns a demon when he sees one (LADbible Stories)

"They're trying to be one of us and they're very good at disguising themselves."

And according to the exorcist, it's the eyes that often give it away as he explained: "When I meet somebody... and I think there's something strange about them, it's all about their eyes," statin g that demons often feel uncomfortable in his presence 'because I'm ordained, [demons] will look very uncomfortable with me and want to back off'.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.