Expert explains how weather may have impacted sudden nosedive in Learjet plane crash carrying nine people

An aviation expert has questioned whether thunderstorms could have impacted a private jet that crashed in Florida, which killed all nine people on board.

The Learjet 60 crashed in a residential district of Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday (November 1), with officials confirming the incident occurred in Palm Beach County at approximately 12:50pm EST.

The private jet had been traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. Reports indicate that pilots reported turbulence while the jet was traveling eastbound at 35,000 feet, and requested permission to climb 2,000 feet higher moments before making a quick descent.

"We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence," the pilot could be heard saying.

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Meanwhile, Learjet type-rated captain David Ingram, who has reviewed footage and information surrounding the aircraft's final moments, has questioned the rapid descent.

The aircraft burst into flames near a residential neighborhood (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

“What we saw today is a jet coming out of high altitude very quickly,” he told CBS, adding that thunderstorms 'could have exposed the aircraft to powerful air currents and severe turbulence'.

The rapid descent saw the plane drop from 35,000 feet in around one short minute.

“If the pilot flew into the tops of one of the thunderstorms, in that very rough air, he could have damaged the airplane to the point where he lost control,” he added.

(UNILAD/FlightRadar/Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite this, no official cause of the descent of the aircraft has been established. It is also remains unclear whether the pilot encountered or flew into the thunderstorms.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on X that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is sending a team to the scene to support the ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ National Transportation Safety Board's investigation.

"Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more," he concluded the post.

As the aircraft was crossing the Florida Peninsula, Air Traffic Control described the weather as being 'pretty nasty', as per MyRadar.

Roads were closed off following the tragic crash (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

At 12:37pm, the captain reportedly said: "[We] may need a slight left deviation for that weather up ahead."

These deviations were said to be approved by Air Traffic Control while the plane was approximately eight minutes, and 80 miles, away from the thunderstorm cell, according to the site.

The pilot declared an emergency after flying into heavy rainfall and asking permission to climb to a higher altitude.

UNILAD has contacted the NTSB for comment.