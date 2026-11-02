Expert explains how weather may have impacted sudden nosedive in Learjet plane crash carrying nine people
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Expert explains how weather may have impacted sudden nosedive in Learjet plane crash carrying nine people

The Learjet 60 plunged approximately 35,000 feet in just over a minute

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Topics: Weather, Florida, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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