Trump claims voter fraud as he alleges the polls were not 'honest' with impeachment fears rising
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Trump claims voter fraud as he alleges the polls were not 'honest' with impeachment fears rising

Critics are eyeing a constitutional provision that has never been invoked in almost six decades

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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