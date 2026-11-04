Donald Trump rages at Fox News over 'insulting' midterm exit polls and angrily texts host live on air
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Donald Trump rages at Fox News over 'insulting' midterm exit polls and angrily texts host live on air

The President unleashed an unhinged tirade against the network as early 2026 midterm results pointed to an impending Democratic wave

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Election, Politics

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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