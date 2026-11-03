Many of us will be digging out our hot water bottles as temperatures plummet – but it may be safer to buy a new one altogether.

Dr. Amir Khan, who is known for his appearances on UK TV shows including This Morning, has warned people about the one thing they must check before using their trusty body warmer.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "On the top of your hot water bottle is a tiny wheel," as he pointed to the component.

Although many people overlook this tiny detail, it actually contains an important feature, the month and year the bottle was made.

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The hot water bottle Dr. Khan was demonstrating with had the number 23 engraved on it, meaning it was made in 2023.





"The segments round that year are the months of the year," he continued to explain. "They should have dots it them, and depending on how many are highlighted with dots will be the month."

Dr Khan's 'first three segments' were highlighted with dots, January, February, and March. Therefore, his hot water bottle was made in March 2023.

But why is this so important? Well, the doc explains that it's due to the fact that rubber degrades with time and heat.

"Hot water bottles should be replaced every two or three years," he warned. In fact, Dr. Khan's needs to be replaced, as it's now three years and eight months old.

Older bottles are more likely to crack, split and leak boiling water onto the users' skin.

"I promise you, bottle burns are not cosy, they are painful," he said.

How to use a hot water bottle safely

Hot water bottles should not be directly placed on the skin (Getty Stock)

Once people have checked their hot water bottle is up to date, contrary to popular belief, hot water should be used, not boiling.

"Fill it two thirds of the way full and gently squeeze out any air," he continued.

People should also make sure that the stopper is screwed on properly. To double check this is safe and secure, Dr. Khan recommends doing a 'leak test' before using it by safely turning it upside down, preferably over a sink to avoid any hot water spilling over the body.

Although it may be tempting during the chilly nights, people should not place the hot water bottle directly over their skin. Instead, they should use a cover or a towel. Hot water bottles placed over skin for a long period of time can cause skin damage, the doctor warned.