Pharmacist shares 'serious red flag' warning to people using a blue inhaler this winter
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Pharmacist shares 'serious red flag' warning to people using a blue inhaler this winter

The pharmacist explained that new research links overuse with 'more hospital admissions'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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