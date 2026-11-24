Thousands of families in Iowa have received an emergency alert as the Army prepares to detonate 68 barrels of lead azide.

Residents living between five and 20 miles of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown have been urged to shelter indoors for up to 48 hours, while others have been evacuated, ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday (November 26).

An evacuation order has been issued for Middletown and surrounding areas extending five miles southwest of the facility.

The Army announced on Monday evening (November 23) that plans were moving ahead to carry out a controlled detonation involving 68 barrels of lead azide, following what it described as unanimous approval from the federal agencies involved.

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The explosion could release lead-contaminated particles into the surrounding air, potentially exposing people who inhale the dust or accidentally consume residue that settles on nearby surfaces.

Airspace restrictions around the facility have been imposed. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic Governor Rob Sand, who does not take office until January, said the decision ultimately falls on the Trump administration.

Writing on social media, Sand said: "No good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been".

And in a statement on earlier today (November 24), army officials said: "Deposition of lead-containing dust may occur after the detonation on surfaces within certain areas affected by the detonation’s dispersion.

"All people, but especially infants, children, pregnant women, adults and children with chronic diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease, or dementia, should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas until further guidance is provided."

The facility has housed the highly sensitive explosive, commonly used to initiate munitions, for over 20 years.

Some residents have been told to evacuate. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle added on X: "Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.

"We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa's citizens comes first."

While the disposal of ageing military explosives is a routine part of maintaining weapons stockpiles, this operation has been escalated to an 'emergency' response because of the specific hazards posed by lead azide, a highly sensitive compound capable of detonating if exposed to heat, shock or friction.

Airspace restrictions have also been imposed over Middletown by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), remaining in place from Monday until Wednesday, while Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the activation of the state's emergency operations centre on November 20.