Canadian police have solved a girl's mysterious murder case nearly six decades on from her death when she was just 16.

Police Chief Thai Truong described Jacqueline 'Jackie' Dunleavy as 'a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a young girl who had her entire life ahead of her' at the time of her murder.

Using modern forensic and DNA tests, investigators tirelessly working on the case have now been able to identify the man who would have been charged for her killing as Michael Joseph Moore, then 25.

He died in 2018, but officials urged that if he had been alive today, the criminal would have been arrested in relation to Jackie's murder.

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She was last seen on January 9, 1968, as she left a convenience store in London, a city in the southern part of Ontario, where she worked.

But less than two hours after her shift had ended, her body was found by three young people on the grounds of a school several miles away.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, with strangulation ruled as her cause of death following a post-mortem examination.

Investigators on scene of the homicide in 1968. (London police)

Though it was later reported that the teenager had also suffered a head injury and sexual assault.

Mike Budzyn, a London police detective and the lead investigator on Dunleavy's case, said of the breakthrough in a statement: "Our investigators conducted additional interviews, gathered new evidence, and obtained DNA samples for comparison.

"Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met."

Investigators enlisted Texas-based forensic laboratory Othram, Inc. to analyse the suspect’s DNA and trace potential distant relatives through genetic links.

By following the family connections uncovered, they were ultimately able to identify Moore.

Police noted Jackie had her 'whole life ahead of her'. (@CBCLondon/YouTube)

Chief Truong added: "For nearly six decades Jackie’s family has lived with a loss that no passage of time could ever erase and with unanswered questions about who was responsible for her death.

"Today we are in a position to provide answers. There is an important responsibility that comes with policing when investigating the most serious crimes. That responsibility does not end because an investigation becomes difficult, because leads have been exhausted or because years have passed."

Moore was born in Ireland in 1942, and emigrated to Canada in 1967, just one year before the homicide was carried out.

He joined the London fire department after her death, where he served for 28 years. He went onto retire as a captain.