65-year-old cold case murder of girl, 8, solved as killer revealed to be police homicide detective
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65-year-old cold case murder of girl, 8, solved as killer revealed to be police homicide detective

A family-tree website helped investigators identify a former Chicago detective in the decades-old case.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chicago Police Department

Topics: True crime, Chicago

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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