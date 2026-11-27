A 38-year-old mother tragically died after she walked into a plane's propeller at Big Lake Airport in South Central Alaska on Tuesday (November 24).

The single-engine aircraft, the Taylorcraft F19, had just landed as Christina Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway, Alaska State Troopers said.

Officials said via the Department of Public Safety that the plane came to a halt, while Blake is said to have got out of her vehicle.

"Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary," officials said.

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"Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene."

Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel told Anchorage Daily News that Blake gestured at the pilot as she approached the aircraft.

It's not believed she intentionally walked into the plane, while the pilot is reported to have attempted to turn off the propeller as Blake approached.

Christina Blake died on Tuesday (Facebook/Katherine Faye)

No passengers were onboard and the pilot was not injured.

It remains unclear why Blake was at the airport.

Sheri Stewart, the victim's half-sister, told the New York Post that Blake had a long history of mental illness, as well as drinking and drug abuse.

"My sister had schizophrenia and she was also known to do substances to deal with it," she said.

Blake's relative also detailed a theory, suggesting that a previous arrest may give a clue as to why Blake was on the taxiway.

"Before, when she had lived here in Oregon with me, she had gotten in trouble for trying to direct traffic," Stewart said.

“I actually had to bail her out of jail once in Oregon because she had done it. I could totally see her thinking she was directing the airplane.”

Stewart went on to she had previously told Blake about her service in the Navy, which involved directing planes.

“She had asked me what I had done before in the military, so she knows some of the movements from what I had shown her,” Stewart added.

Blake's sister, Katherine Faye, took to Facebook in the aftermath of the tragedy to share a voice memo alongside several photographs of them together.

She said: "You will always be in my heart sweet sister of mine.

Blake's sister has paid tribute to her (Facebook/Katherine Faye)

"Give mom and grandma a hug for me, I’ll be with you all one day.

"R.I.P Christina Denise Blake. 2/23/1988 - 11/24/2026."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.