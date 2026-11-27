Wu-Tang Clan’s high-energy Thanksgiving Day halftime show at Ford Field has sparked a fierce debate among NFL viewers—with some branding the set "more demonic than GTA VI", while hip-hop fans hailed it as one of the greatest holiday performances in league history.

Taking the stage during the Detroit Lions’ 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 26, the newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers tore through a medley of classics including "Protect Ya Neck," "Method Man," "C.R.E.A.M.," and Ghostface Killah’s verse from "Ice Cream."

Curated by Detroit icon Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, the set also featured Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Ol' Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, performing "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" before Lions cheerleaders joined the group on the field.

Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform with Wu-Tang Clan during halftime of an NFL football game ( Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Critics Brand Set ‘Embarrassing’ and ‘Horrid’

Within minutes of the broadcast airing on CBS, social media split cleanly down the middle.

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Longtime sports columnist Jason Whitlock blasted both the performance and the NFL’s booking decision on X, writing: “This isn't offensive. This is embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing.”

Earlier in the day, Whitlock had questioned the choice of headliner altogether, asking: “What percentage of NFL fans can name a single Wu-Tang song? Let alone 2 or 3? Is this the worst holiday halftime choice in the history of the NFL?”

Other viewers piled on with similar complaints. One X user compared the performance to Rockstar’s blockbuster release, calling it "more demonic than GTA VI."

Another viewer dismissed the set as "horrid," while NFL analyst Matt Wallace labeled it the "worst Thanksgiving halftime show ever."

Radio host Shawn Farash wrote: “NOT thankful for this joke of a halftime show in the Bears-Lions game. This is awful.”

Another frustrated viewer complained about the genre choice: “What has happened to the NFL? It's been a decade of hip hop and rap. There are other genres!”

NFL viewers were deeply divided by the performance (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fans and Pundits Leap to Wu-Tang’s Defence

Despite the backlash from traditionalists, countless viewers, sports analysts, and music fans rushed to defend the Staten Island collective, arguing that being a hip-hop fan and an NFL fan were not mutually exclusive.

Former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark summed up the mood among supporters, posting: “Bruh… Wu-Tang at halftime on Thanksgiving!! That's so live!”

Lions beat writer Mike Payton echoed the praise, writing: “This is the dopest [expletive] that's ever happened during a Thanksgiving halftime show.”

Meanwhile, ESPN Houston radio host Will Kunkel declared: “Greatest halftime show ever? YUP,” while podcast host Jeff Nadu added: “This is the best halftime show maybe ever.”

The performance arrived just 12 days after Wu-Tang Clan were officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on November 14.