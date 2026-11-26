Sean “Diddy” Combs is spending his third Thanksgiving behind bars—and while much of his meal at a new federal facility in Pennsylvania is entirely traditional, there's one dish on the menu that you may not expect.

The 57-year-old music mogul, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Allenwood Low following his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, is being offered a traditional Turkey Day spread on Thursday, November 26, a law enforcement official at the facility confirmed to People.

According to the official, inmates at the low-security prison will be tucking into a roast turkey dinner accompanied by classic holiday sides including:

Mashed potatoes

Candied sweet potato casserole

Green bean casserole

Sage and onion stuffing

Dinner rolls

Gravy and cranberry sauce

To round out the holiday meal, inmates are also being served pecan pie for dessert.

However, in a break from holiday tradition, one dish on the menu for anyone swerving turkey this year is the option to swap out the roasted bird for a tofu stir-fry instead.

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The disgraced music mogul will be tucking into a fairly traditional roast turkey dinner (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How Federal Prison Holiday Menus Work

While Combs’ tray features a fairly traditional lineup, holiday meals vary considerably across the federal prison system.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not enforce a single standardized Thanksgiving menu nationwide, instead giving individual wardens flexibility based on budget, supplies, and facility logistics.

In a previous statement to Oxygen, a BOP spokesperson explained that holiday menus "reflect available food items, local considerations, and the cultural diversity of the inmate population," adding: "This allows institutions to incorporate menu enhancements and provide meals that recognize the specific holiday. The same goes for any planned activities at each facility."

This statement aligns well with the variations we've seen in Combs' holiday meals during his stint behind bars, although most have stayed fairly traditional when it comes to Thanksgiving dishes, with one vegetarian option provided often involving tofu.

During his first Thanksgiving in custody back in 2024 while he awaited trial, inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, were able to choose between turkey roast and hot-and-sour tofu, with sides of gravy, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, according to Page Six.

For 2025, this time while incarcerated at the low-security federal prison from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, inmates were served either roasted turkey with gravy or soy chicken with vegetables, according to a menu obtained by Us Weekly.

This was plated up alongside a variety of side dishes which included corn, baked sweet potatoes and cornbread.

2026 marks the third Thanksgiving Combs has spent behind bars ( Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

First Holiday Since October Prison Transfer

Although this marks Combs’ third Thanksgiving in federal custody since his September 2024 arrest, it is his first at FCI Allenwood Low.

He was transferred to the Pennsylvania facility on October 16 from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after suffering a head injury during a reported altercation and amid scrutiny over alleged contraband violations.

At the time of his relocation, a representative for Combs told E! News: "His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

Combs, who was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges he faced at trial, currently has a projected release date in early 2028.