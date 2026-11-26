With all the anticipation that comes with the build up to Thanksgiving, the big day is finally here with millions of Americans tucking into their Turkey dinners as we speak.

The holidays also see some bizarre Thanksgiving laws and rules come to the forefront, which can differ from state.

From bans of the sale of alcohol to the no-throwing of turkeys, here are some of the most outlandish rules and laws all Americans should be aware of.

Eating ice cream with a fork

To be honest, it seems more appropriate to be eating the popular Thanksgiving desert with a spoon, though if you decide a fork is the best fit, you certainly won't be doing it in Rosemead, California.

But at this time of year, ice cream is traditionally served with Pie à la mode, which is certainly easier to eat with a fork. As such, the dish is usually served with a dessert fork as cutlery.

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Pie à la mode is a popular Thanksgiving dessert, but don't go eating it with a fork... (Getty Stock Photo)

It's worth noting that eating ice cream with a fork is not illegal in Rosemead, though it's a long-running 'weird law' that has been adopted by locals in restaurants and in homes.

Turkey throwing

As President Donald Trump spared two turkeys at the White House earlier this week, there's a law surrounding the animal to be aware of.

In Minnesota, it's illegal to throw a turkey in the air, not that anyone would be thinking of doing such anyhow.

The law states: "No person shall operate, run or participate in a contest, game, or other like activity, in which a pig, greased, oiled or otherwise, is released and wherein the object is the capture of the pig, or in which a chicken or turkey is released or thrown into the air and wherein the object is the capture of the chicken or turkey.

Turkey throwing is banned in Minnesota (Getty Stock Photo)

"Any violation of this section is a misdemeanor."

"A a sentence of not more than 90 days or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both, may be imposed," it adds.

Alcohol on Thanksgiving

Sometimes you can get to the big day and realize you don't have enough booze for the whole family, though in some states it's crucial you stock up beforehand.

You see, retail liquor stores in Kanas are unable to sell alcohol on Thanksgiving, while retail sprits must close for the holiday in Oklahoma.

However, licensed grocery and convenience stores are able to sell your favorite tipple on the big day.