Tyson Fury has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia, his wife Paris has confirmed—forcing Netflix to make last-minute edits to its upcoming documentary just hours before its release.

Earlier this week, advance previews of the 90-minute Netflix film Tyson Fury sparked widespread headlines after Paris, 36, stated on camera that doctors had diagnosed the former world heavyweight champion with "mild schizophrenia" following his famous victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday evening (November 26)—ahead of the documentary's Friday, November 27 launch—Paris walked back those remarks and clarified her husband's medical history.

“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” Paris said. “While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.”

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Netflix confirmed it had re-cut the film prior to streaming, stating: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”

Paris had originally claimed her husband was 'mildly schizophrenic' (Chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM / AFP via Getty Images)

‘A Living Version of the Pits of Hellfire’

In the documentary, Fury, 38, speaks candidly about the severe mental health crisis he experienced after defeating Klitschko in Düsseldorf—a period during which he stepped away from boxing for nearly three years, gained significant weight, and battled addiction and suicidal thoughts.

Recalling the height of his struggles in 2016, Fury described hearing voices in his mind and seeking help from a psychiatrist in London: “Words can't explain the darkness I was in,” Fury said in the film.

“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much."

“I was waking up in the night (and) the anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it. Completely gone, and that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me like a gazillion questions and stuff, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder.”

The diagnostic u-turn comes just two weeks ahead of Fury's fight against Anthony Joshua (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua Fight Clearance

Paris’ clarification also arrives at a crucial moment for Fury’s boxing comeback.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) had launched inquiries into the reported schizophrenia diagnosis ahead of Fury’s blockbuster "Battle of Britain" showdown against Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

BBBofC officials subsequently indicated they were "fairly confident" the 38-year-old would be medically cleared to step into the ring against Joshua next month.

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