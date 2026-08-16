Selena Gomez’s lawyer breaks silence on ‘baseless’ fraud claims as legal battle escalates
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Selena Gomez’s lawyer breaks silence on ‘baseless’ fraud claims as legal battle escalates

The star's legal team vows to fight back as investors accuse her of breaking a company contract

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Topics: Selena Gomez, Mental Health, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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