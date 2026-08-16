Selena Gomez’s lawyer breaks silence on ‘baseless’ fraud claims as legal battle escalates

A group of investors has filed a fraud lawsuit against Selena Gomez, accusing the singer of failing to deliver on commitments tied to her mental health company Wondermind Global, and demanding nearly $1.2 million back along with legal costs.

According to The Independent, the suit was filed in federal court in Delaware, claiming Selena Gomez signed a contract agreeing to take an active role as head of marketing at the company, only to allegedly ignore it once the deal was in place.

Investors have alleged was never a legitimate business operating behind the scenes, pointing to claims that Wondermind Global struggled even to pay its own staff and vendors on time.

Gomez's attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, quickly dismissed the accusations, telling People the claims were baseless and confirmed her legal team is preparing a motion to have the case thrown out entirely.

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He aded:"The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally.”

Selena Gomez' mum Mandy Teefey is involved in running Wondermind Global (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The company was founded in 2021 by Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and former business partner Daniella Pierson, built around the idea of treating mental wellbeing with the same structure as physical fitness.

Investors allege that Gomez appeared to be closely involved with the business before their money was committed, but that her participation later became limited.

The complaint reportedly claims she was supposed to play a significant role in marketing Wondermind and help develop the business, but did not fulfill those responsibilities after the investment was made.

Investors have also accused Pierson of making misleading claims about her previous business achievements and the financial returns they could expect.

At the center of their complaint is the allegation that they were not properly informed as Wondermind's financial and operational situation deteriorated.

They say they only became aware of the extent of the problems after an investigation published by The Cut in September 2025.

That report described serious difficulties at the company, including problems paying employees and vendors. It also contained allegations concerning Teefey's management of Wondermind and claims about substance use.

Teefey has denied those accusations.

Daniella Pierson also partnered with Selena Gomez to create Wondermind Global (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Pierson, however, has already spoken out, telling the New York Times she 'categorically' denies any wrongdoing.

Despite the legal trouble now surrounding the company, Gomez has previously spoken warmly about her work in the mental health space.

In a 2023 interview shared on Wondermind's website, she reflected on how opening up about her own mental health had encouraged fans to do the same, saying the experience of 'listening and connecting' made people feel 'less alone.'

Rosengart's statement made clear the star doesn't plan to settle quietly, insisting the legal team will 'vigorously defend' Gomez against what he called 'false allegations.'

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Selena Gomez, Wondermind Global, and Mandy Teefey for comment.