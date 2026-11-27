Home Alone is officially back and one star who featured in the first two movies has suggested he could make a return.

Macaulay Culkin will once again take on the role of Kevin McCallister in an upcoming revival of the framed franchise, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg having signed up to write and produce the sequel.

Deadline recently reported that Culkin pitched an idea for a Home Alone reboot to Disney boss David Greenbaum over the summer.

The actor is said to want another edition of the festive film to explore what his iconic character would be like now as a father.

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Daniel Stern, who played Marv in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, was originally offered $300,000 to star in the first film.

Daniel Stern featured in the first two Home Alone movies (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)

However, after returning for the sequel, he uncovered Wet Bandits co-star Joe Pesci was earning significantly more at $3 million.

Stern fired his agent as a result and asked for a pay bump.

He said: "I knew they couldn’t do the movie without me, but I was also insecure, since I almost blew it the first time. I didn’t want to be too greedy when I loved the movie and the part so much."

In the end, he ended up getting the studio to agree to $1.5 million, as well as one percent of the gross of the movie.

Well, the sequel to Home Alone brought in a staggering $359,000,000, meaning Stern made a whopping $3.59 million.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Stern said he would be more interested in another instalment in the City Slickers series, though the actor did express an interest in a return for the Home Alone sequel.

Stern (left) was one half of the Wet Bandits (20th Century Studios)

He said: "Marv, I don’t know if I could take a beating like that… although I watched a really funny movie the other night.

“This thing that Johnny Knoxville did called Bad Grandpa. It made me laugh out loud. I sort of got inspired like, ‘Oh, physical comedy as an old guy could be really… It’s really funny.’

“Whichever one comes along first, I’ll do.”

In more recent years, Stern has stepped away from Hollywood, stating on his website that he ‘needed’ to step away from films.

He said: “I did a lot of great movies but there came a point where I missed being away from my family. I decided to stop traveling so much, stay home and focus on my family and my other artistic passions. The result of that decision is that I have a wonderful family life and this body of work."