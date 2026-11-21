E.J. Carroll, who starred in shows including Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order, has died suddenly at the age of 66, his representatives have confirmed.

Jon Mason of Mason-Lewis Entertainment said Carroll told Deadline that the actor died while on the way to a voice-over booking on Thursday, November 19. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

His rep told PEOPLE the star was 'as good a human being as it gets'.

“When E.J. Carroll performed, it was impossible to take your eyes off him. But his lasting legacy will be the kindness and generosity he showed his friends, fellow performers and even strangers,” he added.

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Carroll starred in Broadwalk Empire (HBO)

In a separate statement to Deadline, Mason said: “E.J. Carroll was a consummate actor known and loved for his intense commitment to the characters he played.

“There isn’t an actor in New York that hadn’t worked with or crossed paths with E.J., known for stealing scenes alongside Robert De Niro, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Dern and most recently Jalen Brunson and Quinta Brunson. He will be greatly missed by the acting community which he lived for.”

Carroll made his on-screen debut in 1998 when he starred as a police officer in Law & Order. From then on, he went on to star in a number of the show's spin-offs, including Law & Order: Special Victims.

Between 2017 and 2019, the Hollywood actor starred as Fat Mooney in HBO's The Deuce, alongside James Franco. The role became one of his best known, alongside his portrayal of Sheriff Victor Sickles in Boardwalk Empire in 2012.

Other notable credits include The Blacklist, Pose and The Punisher and Blue Bloods.

The actor voiced a pedestrian on GTA V (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)





Away from the screen, Carroll had a number of voiceover credits, most notably in Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013. He provided the voice of a pedestrian. Other voice over credits include the 2021 podcast series The Lamb.

As per his IMDb page, the actor has three upcoming movie projects yet to be released: Triumph of the Will, The Wretched Devours and A Delicate Arrangement.

His final on-screen role was as Stalker in 2026's The Mayflower.















