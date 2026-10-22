Alien star Tom Skerritt has died aged 93
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Alien star Tom Skerritt has died aged 93

The Emmy-winning actor supported military veterans and helped protect America's rivers throughout his career.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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