Anthony Clark, comedian and Yes, Dear star, dies aged 62

Tributes have rolled in following the death of Anthony Clark, who has tragically passed away aged 62.

Clark’s cause of death was not immediately provided. He was best known for playing Gregory ‘Greg’ Warner alongside O’Malley in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, which ran for six seasons and 122 episodes.

Amongst the tributes, Glee Star Mike O'Malley, friend and former co-star said: “Anthony Clark died yesterday.

"He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

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Clark played Gregory ‘Greg’ Warner alongside O’Malley in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, which ran for six seasons and 122 episodes. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

“The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. "He was so unique - one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.

"I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again.”

Others who knew him have made heartwarming comments.

Clark’s longtime manager, Barry Katz, told The LA Times in a statement that Clark was ‘one of the funniest and most talented comedians and actors I have ever had the pleasure of watching’.

“It was an honor to represent him and he will be missed for the joy, happiness, and love he brought to everyone he worked with and the audiences that were blessed to see his undeniable performances,” Katz said.





Comedian Nick Swardson shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair. “This is my friend Anthony Clark. One of my best friends for a long time ... He was a massive stand up out of Boston and I opened for him for years. I had so many great times with this dude. Non stop laughs. I hope he is at peace now. RIP Tony,” he wrote.

Clark’s route into entertainment began far from Hollywood. He was born on April 4, 1964, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and raised in Gladys, where he joked he was expected to become a trucker. The son of a factory worker and a general store owner, he began performing stand-up while studying at Emerson College in Boston.

After earning a degree in mass communications, he moved to Los Angeles, where he became a fixture of the comedy scene through the 1990s. Acting followed early in the decade, and according to IMDb, his feature film debut was the 1991 drama Dogfight, in which he played a marine named Oakie opposite River Phoenix’s Eddie.

Anthony Clark died at the age of 62, with Mike O’Malley announcing the news on social media on Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

In 1993, he reunited with Phoenix for The Thing Called Love, a country-music drama starring Sandra Bullock, and in 1995 he featured in an HBO young comedians special hosted by Garry Shandling, alongside Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.

Clark held lead roles in NBC’s Boston Common and CBS’ Soul Man, hosted the fourth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and appeared in the films The Rock and My Uncle Rafael. He acted in Ellen and, most recently, West of Liberty.