Anthony Clark, comedian and Yes, Dear star, dies aged 62
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Anthony Clark, comedian and Yes, Dear star, dies aged 62

Clark's manager described him as 'one of the funniest and most talented comedians' of all time

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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