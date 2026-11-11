Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after brutal Daytona crash
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Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after brutal Daytona crash

The 00's icon star turned NASCAR racer was taken to the infield care center after being swept into a multi-car Daytona wreck.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Sport, Cars

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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