Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's neighbors concerned as they fight to stop couple's landscape plans

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already ruffled some of their new neighbors' feathers just months after buying a new home in Ohio.

In March, 'Bad Blood' hitmaker Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce purchased a $5.35 million mansion in the village of Bratenahl, which is just a few miles away from Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights.

The property is said to have been built in 1985 and is a whopping 3.5 acres that sits on the edge of Lake Erie. It has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a guest cottage, home theater, and a five-car garage, Complex reported in September.

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With the couple's superstardom in mind, they have been wanting to make some changes to the new home for security purposes.

One thing they've done is request to build six-foot fences around the house, despite the code for the area capping fences at 2.5 feet (unless the fences are at least 75 percent see-through), as per Page Six. This is in place to preserve lake views.

The fencing has since been approved by the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board and, following a November 10 meeting in the village, so has Swift and Kelce's request to erect a virtual wall of privacy trees and shrubbery, Fox 8 News reported.

While the requests have been approved, some of the celebrity pair's neighbors aren't over the moon about it.

Charles Bauernschmidt said at yesterday's meeting: "I'm two houses away from the property in question. Yes, I have complaints about this. I do object to it."

Others said that they 'never, ever, ever, ever' want the landscaping changes to happen.

Another angry neighbor threw shade and Swift and Kelce and suggested that they will eventually get divorced. Mark Orel fumed: "To be perfectly honest, I think it is stupid. For a property that’s pretty much just going to be a timeshare and probably be sold in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens. I think it’s ridiculous."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce purchased the home in Bratenahl, Ohio, earlier this year (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Apparently his remarks we met with boos from other meeting-goers, proving that not everybody is against the changes and their new high-profile nieghbours.

"We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence," Vasiliki Diamantis said.

Another neighbor who spoke to Page Six insisted that they don't want Swift and Kelce to 'feel unwelcome' and, despite there being some nay-sayers, 'the rest of the neighborhood will absolutely be supportive'.

Kelce and Swift’s planner, Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction, also defended them. He told Page Six that the duo are simply 'looking for privacy and security' by making these changes.