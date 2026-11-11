Clueless star Breckin Meyer had to follow one major rule as child star or risk his career
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Clueless star Breckin Meyer had to follow one major rule as child star or risk his career

His older brother got in trouble at school for smoking marijuana, so his family laid down strict rules about drug and alcohol use

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: Hollywood, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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