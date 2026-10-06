Michael Douglas reveals the heartbreaking conversation he had with Rob Reiner before his death
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Michael Douglas reveals the heartbreaking conversation he had with Rob Reiner before his death

Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, has been accused of murdering his parents in December 2025

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Topics: Rob Reiner, Hollywood, Entertainment, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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