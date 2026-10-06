Michael Douglas reveals the heartbreaking conversation he had with Rob Reiner before his death

Michael Douglas has reflected on his decades-long friendship with Rob Reiner in his new memoir, 'One Helluva Ride'.

Douglas and Reiner first met one another back in 1971, the Fatal Attraction actor wrote in his book. The first thing they bonded over? Growing up in 'second-generation Hollywood'.

Reiner's dad was the late actor and director Carl Reiner, while Douglas is the son of Kirk Douglas.

Douglas, 82, said: "Rob and I had spent a lot of time talking about the challenges of growing up as second-generation Hollywood figures and dealing with the large shadows our fathers’ careers had cast."

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Reiner and Douglas also spoke to other another about their respective sons' drug addiction battles. Cameron Douglas struggled with addiction for several years while Nick Reiner, who has been charged with the murder of his parents, entered his first drug-treatment programme at about age 15.

Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, and Rob Reiner worked on 'And So It Goes' together (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"Throughout the years, we discussed the things we had in common, some of them far more serious than having successful, famous dad," Douglas went on, per Entertainment Weekly.

"We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope."

He went on to say that the chats about their children were difficult, but they found 'comfort' in talking to one another.

Douglas shared: "It was a heartbreaking confessional for us, but I know we gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times."

Paying tribute to the late director and his wife, he added: "Rob and his lovely wife Michele were extraordinarily kind, fundamentally decent, loving people who wanted a better tomorrow for everyone.”

Nick is currently in custody after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has denied killing his mom and dad and a trial date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.

Rob Reiner and Michael Douglas seen on the set of The American President (Universal/Getty Images)

Aside from their personal bond, Douglas and Reiner had a working relationship too. Reiner directed Douglas in The American President (which Douglas received a Golden Globe nomination for), and they worked together again for the 2014 movie And So It Goes.

In his book, Douglas also discusses his brief split with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. They 'took some time apart' in 2013 but ended up reconciling.

When asked if he had to win the Welsh actress back, he insisted that their decision to get back together was 'mutual'.

"You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know," he told The Sunday Times before his memoir hit shelves today (October 6).

"I mean, I don't know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know. And so, you know, we're good. We're in good shape. It's all I can say."

The couple share two kids together: Carys, 23, and 26-year-old Dylan.