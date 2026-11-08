Jamie Lee Curtis reveals the heartwarming way she supports Rob and Michele Reiner's kids after their death
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Jamie Lee Curtis reveals the heartwarming way she supports Rob and Michele Reiner's kids after their death

The Freaky Friday star says Romy and Jake Reiner are 'family'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Topics: Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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