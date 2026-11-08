Jamie Lee Curtis reveals the heartwarming way she supports Rob and Michele Reiner's kids after their death

Jamie Lee Curtis has once again proved why she is one of the kindest people in Hollywood, after revealing how she supports Jake and Romy Reiner.

The siblings were tragically orphaned when their parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were murdered in their Los Angeles home a year ago.

Both parents were found with fatal injuries believed to have been caused by a knife on December 14, 2025. Their son Nick Reiner was arrested later the same evening and was subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder which he denies.

Jamie and her husband Christopher Guest were among the Reiners' closest friends, with Rob acting as best man at their wedding and even hosting the event in his own home on December 18, 1984.

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Jamie Lee Curtis says Romy and Jake Reiner are family (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Nearly a year on from their tragic deaths, Jamie has spoken to Extra about her close bond with Romy and Jake, saying: "Of course, I mean, we are family. Something like this brings people so much closer."

"Jake and I were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder doing an interview," she added, "and just feeling him there is emotional, and then of course him talking about his parents and their fantastic relationship."

Despite being cremated around a week after their deaths, Rob and Michele have not yet had a proper memorial while the court case is ongoing.

"There hasn’t been a big public memorial yet," Jamie said, "and so we're all grieving."

The Freaky Friday star recently paid homage to her late friend during the 2026 Emmys in Memoriam segment in September.

"He now holds the record of 48 years for the longest gap between acting Emmys, which was previously held by his father Carl Reiner at 37 years," she shared at the time.

Jamie and her husband were very close with Rob and Michele Reiner (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"He was generous and kind, and funny as hell, and a friend to all. And we all miss Rob and Michele."

Last month, Jamie reflected on her tribute, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m obviously a close friend of theirs; we got married at Rob’s house on Dec. 18, 1984. Rob was the best man.

"My late sister Kelly was my maid of honor. So we are close. Rob is our daughter Annie’s godfather. When Michele married Rob, she and Rob became my daughter’s godparents. We have a closeness, of course."

She continued: "What I’m trying to say is that I felt a responsibility to represent everyone—strangers, fans, colleagues, friends, close friends and family—in that moment at the Emmys."