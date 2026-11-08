Justin Timberlake finally addresses decades-old rumor linking hit single to ex Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake is finally setting the record straight on one of the biggest pop music assumptions of the 2000s, denying that his Grammy-winning single 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' was inspired by his relationship with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

For nearly two decades, pop fans and critics widely framed the 2006 track—the third hit single from his acclaimed sophomore LP FutureSex/LoveSounds—as an unofficial sequel to his 2002 breakup anthem 'Cry Me a River.'

Appearing on Complex’s "Re-Rank" YouTube series to reflect on his catalog, the 45-year-old singer dismissed the connection, explaining that the storyline belonged to someone else entirely.

Timberlake set the record straight on the latest episode of Complex's 'Re-Rank' series (Complex/Youtube)

"Torch That B****"

“Maybe I should dispel a rumor at this point, which has gone around forever, which is like, it’s not a personal story from mine,” Timberlake said on the series. “It’s actually a personal story from a friend’s. I asked permission.”

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Timberlake shared that the inspiration arrived while consoling a close confidant who was navigating a raw, painful breakup.

“He was just going through it and he was telling me what had happened and I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this?’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that b***. What goes around comes around.’ And I was like, ‘I have to go. Thank you.’”*

From there, the singer said the chart-topper poured out in record time.

“This song was written in, I mean, damn near 20 minutes,” he recalled. “Like, it was just flowing. The interlude that goes with it, like it’s just, and then you put the video with it, there’s a 10-minute video we shot for it, like this just hit on all cylinders for me.”

Asked where the track sits within his wider discography, Timberlake placed it near the absolute top, ranking it at “one or two.”

Fans were convinced the track related to his breakup with Britney Spears back in 2002 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Shadow of "Cry Me a River"

The persistent rumors connecting “What Goes Around... Comes Around” to Spears stemmed largely from Timberlake's 2002 debut solo album Justified, which featured 'Cry Me a River.'

The music video famously cast a Britney Spears lookalike wearing a newsboy cap, depicting her being caught in infidelity.

Spears addressed the emotional toll of that release in her bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing about how the narrative impacted her at the time:

“In the news media, I was described as a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” Spears wrote. “The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood. May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he’d cheated on me?”

“There’s always more leeway in Hollywood for men than for women. And I see how men are encouraged to talk trash about women in order to become famous and powerful. But I was shattered.”

Despite public assumptions linking the two tracks together over the past 20 years, Timberlake maintains that while the heartbreak on 'What Goes Around' was real, it was never his own.