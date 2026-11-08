Justin Timberlake finally addresses decades-old rumor linking hit single to ex Britney Spears
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Justin Timberlake finally addresses decades-old rumor linking hit single to ex Britney Spears

The pop star has lifted the lid on his 2006 chart-topper What Goes Around... Comes Around - and if it links to his famous ex.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Topics: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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