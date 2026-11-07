John Cena reveals the reason he wears a rubber wedding ring as he says it's his 'most valuable possession'

Fans may not be able to see John Cena, but they can definitely see his rubber wedding ring.

Despite previously saying he didn't want to re-marry following his 2012 divorce from his first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, the WWE superstar tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding celebrations until 2022, when they finally marked the occasion with a lavish ceremony in Vancouver, Canada.

While everything else in his life may be lavish, the 49-year-old recently revealed why his wedding ring wasn't.

Showing off his ring during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday (November 6), Cena said: "I want to be able to wear it all the time, and when I get the opportunity to play different characters, I have to take it on and off, and it gets scuffed up a lot. But it means everything to me.”

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Cena and Shariatzade tied the knot in 2020 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It’s amazing that this rubber hoop is the most valuable possession I have,” the Hollywood star laughed.

It comes after the star revealed why he regularly places his hand in his pocket while walking the red carpet.

Referring to the pocket watch he carries with him, which has the phrase 'comparison is the thief of joy' engraved on the back, Cena said: "You will see me literally rubbing it in places where I feel like less than."

Both Cena and his wife have their friends to thank for their relationship, as he revealed that neither of them wanted to go out on the night they met. Relaying the story to the hosts, Cena revealed that his friend 'convinced him to go out and watch a football game that he didn't want to watch' while he was filming in Vancouver.

"My now bride's friends convinced her to a go to bar that she never goes to," he added. "So two strangers meet in a barn. The rest is history."

Cena is a man of many talents, from WWE Champion to a successful actor, but 'having game' is where he draws the line.

"She's a trooper, I have not been called cool ever," Cena said.

Before his marriage to Shariatzade, Cena was engaged to WWE Diva Nikki Bella.

Cena was previously engaged to Nikki Bella (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The former couple went on their first date in 2012, and moved in together just one year later. Their relationship was documented on E! Entertainment's Total Bellas. The pair faced a number of issues due to differences in their future plans. Bella wanted marriage and kids, whereas Cena was adamant he didn't want to become a father. He eventually came around to the idea of marriage, and proposed in the ring during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

However, in April 2018, the pair revealed to US Weekly that they had called off the wedding. They briefly reconciled, however, the former couple split for good in July 2018.