John Cena reveals the reason he wears a rubber wedding ring as he says it's his 'most valuable possession'
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John Cena reveals the reason he wears a rubber wedding ring as he says it's his 'most valuable possession'

Neither Cena nor his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, wanted to go out on the night they met

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: LiveKellyandMark

Topics: John Cena, WWE, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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