Met Gala announces new 2027 theme after scrapping controversial John Galliano retrospective
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Met Gala announces new 2027 theme after scrapping controversial John Galliano retrospective

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has pivoted to celebrate everyday clothing after a public outcry led to cancelling tribute to John Galliano

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics: Met Gala, US News, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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