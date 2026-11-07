Met Gala announces new 2027 theme after scrapping controversial John Galliano retrospective

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has officially unveiled its new Costume Institute theme for the 2027 Met Gala, pivoting away from one of the most contentious planning sagas in fashion history.

Following an unprecedented internal revolt and public backlash that forced the museum to scrap a planned retrospective on British designer John Galliano, the Met announced on Thursday that the new exhibition and gala theme will be "extraORDINARY."

Scheduled for May 3, 2027, the updated concept shifts the red carpet spotlight from high-octane theatrical couture to the beauty found in everyday garments—exploring how ordinary workwear, casual fabrics, and mass-market silhouettes are transformed into cultural touchstones.

The original plan had been to focus on John Galliano's work (Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

The Galliano Fall-Out

The dramatic course correction follows months of bitter controversy surrounding the Costume Institute’s original plan to center the 2027 gala on Galliano’s career.

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Galliano, who famously transformed Christian Dior before leading Maison Margiela, was fired by Dior in 2011 and convicted in a French court after a viral video captured him hurling antisemitic and racist abuse at patrons in a Paris café.

While the British designer staged a career comeback through Margiela and remained a dominant force on Hollywood red carpets, news that the Met planned to devote its flagship exhibition to his legacy prompted immediate outrage from board members, donors, and cultural commentators.

In September, Galliano officially withdrew from the project in a bid to quell the public relations crisis, releasing a statement acknowledging the hurt the proposed retrospective had caused:

"I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute," Galliano said at the time. "I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some."

Elevating the "Everyday"

Tasked with an eleventh-hour pivot, Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, defended the new concept, explaining that "extraORDINARY" is designed to confront fashion's relationship with utility rather than simply playing it safe.

"The ordinary is never quite as simple as it appears," Bolton said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "A pair of jeans, a white shirt, or a sweatshirt can hold traces of a life—the habits, memories, and attachments that make something our own."

Bolton added that the creative team wanted the replacement theme to be "as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been."

Everyday staples will instead be the theme next year, in a focus on the 'extraORDINARY' (Getty Stock Images)

Social Media Divided

Despite the museum's attempt to dodge further fallout, the pivot has already ignited a fresh wave of skepticism online.

Fashion critics and social media users have openly questioned how the Met Gala's notoriously dramatic celebrity guest list will interpret everyday staples, with many mocking the potential for ultra-wealthy attendees to arrive on the red carpet in basic denim and $5,000 designer white tees.

Others lamented that rather than turning to an everyday clothing concept, the Costume Institute bypassed other celebrated, uncontroversial fashion titans whose bodies of work remain unrepresented, such as Vivienne Westwood or Bob Mackie.

Further details regarding the 2027 gala’s celebrity co-chairs, dress code specifics, and exhibition design will be rolled out in early 2027.