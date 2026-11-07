Jesse Eisenberg reveals what makes him most 'paranoid' about AI as he admits to experimenting with it
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Jesse Eisenberg reveals what makes him most 'paranoid' about AI as he admits to experimenting with it

The Oscar nominee admitted he uses AI to test its scriptwriting abilities, but one fear remains constant

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Joy Malone/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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