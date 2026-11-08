Kim Kardashian criticized over $148 SKIMS advent calendar that includes 'keychains and hair pins'

Kim Kardashian is being slammed on social media over SKIMS' 2026 advent calendar.

The Accessories Advent Calendar costs an eye-watering $148, but has been slated as 'junk' on TikTok, after a creator unboxed all 12 items of the allegedly luxury calendar.

In the viral clip, which has now been viewed more than 45 million times, the creator unwrapped varies different SKIMs-branded items, such as a keychain, silk hair ties, hair pins, a SKIMS squishy and Christmas ornament.

The SKIMS advent calendar costs $148 (SKIMS)

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The content creator, who posts from the handle @wetsloppyswollen, addressed Kim Kardashian directly in the video, telling her: "Kimberly, you’re genuinely about to p**s me off. This is way too expensive."

And she wasn't the only one who thought so.

"This should be lawsuit worthy and I'm not even joking at all," one TikTok user fumed, while another added: "Worst calendar I've seen in my life that I had to comment three times in disbelief."

A third commented: "Imagine waiting to do this day by day, this is insane."

Meanwhile, others were quick to compare the contents of the calendar to the junk you find stuffed down the side of the seats in your car or on your couch.

"The audacity to wrap them up in so much tissue paper too," another added, while someone else said they 'wouldn't pay $15 for that.'

Others suggested that given the size of the squares, it would've been easy to fit in some more worthy accessories, such as a pair of socks.

The calendar is currently sold out online with a waiting list, which suggests there might be a few more disappointed people throughout the month of December.

Other social media users have been slightly more forgiving, point out the fact that the product was specifically marketed as an 'accessories' advent calendar, but customers have still been left frustrated over the seemingly inflated price point.

SKIMS have been involved in several controversies (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

Kim has not immediately responded to our request for comment, nor has she commented on the advent calendar backlash as a whole.

However, SKIMS is no stranger to controversy, and Kim's brand has never strayed too far from the headlines, whether that's for good or bad reasons.

Last year, the shape wear and lingerie brand left fans confused over whether they were pulling a poorly timed April Fool's joke by releasing their 'Ultimate Bush' collection, which featured thongs topped with faux public hair in a variety of different colors and textures.