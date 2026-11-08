Kim Kardashian criticized over $148 SKIMS advent calendar that includes 'keychains and hair pins'
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Kim Kardashian criticized over $148 SKIMS advent calendar that includes 'keychains and hair pins'

One person has suggested the SKIMS advent calendar is 'lawsuit worthy'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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